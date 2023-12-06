Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 306,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 324,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

