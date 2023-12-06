Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Ossiam increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 170,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

