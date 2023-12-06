Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,792 shares of company stock valued at $284,797. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

