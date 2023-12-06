Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.98. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

