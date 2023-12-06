SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $313,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

