Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

