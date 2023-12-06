Salesforce (CRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $266.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $275.00 to $293.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $247.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $272.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $262.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $268.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Get Salesforce Inc alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 894,824 shares of company stock worth $199,393,417 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.