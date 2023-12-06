Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SERE traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 66.03 ($0.83). 498,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 63.77 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.75 ($1.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.40. The company has a market capitalization of £88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

