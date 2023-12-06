Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

