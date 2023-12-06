Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,534.99 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,090.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,816.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.