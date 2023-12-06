SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 7177156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $201,895.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 565,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,758 shares of company stock worth $3,982,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $995,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 470,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

