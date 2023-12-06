SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

S stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $159,113.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,772. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

