Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

