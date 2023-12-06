Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 98,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,400,000 after purchasing an additional 874,608 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.25.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

SHEL opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

