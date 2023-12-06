SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 6.9 %

SIF opened at $4.01 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

