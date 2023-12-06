SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIF opened at $4.01 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
