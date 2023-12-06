Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,206.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,962,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.