Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,202. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $278.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

