Solid State plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Solid State Stock Down 3.2 %

Solid State stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,278 ($16.14). The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,082.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,236.41. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63).

Solid State Company Profile

Read More

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

