Solid State plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Solid State Stock Down 3.2 %
Solid State stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,278 ($16.14). The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,082.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,236.41. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63).
Solid State Company Profile
