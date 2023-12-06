Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
NYSE:SWN opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
