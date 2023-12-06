Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

