Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPHR. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $985.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

