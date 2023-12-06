SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.03

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 290954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.74) to GBX 1,760 ($22.23) in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

SSE Stock Up 1.0 %

About SSE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

