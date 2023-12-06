SSP Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSP Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 230.91 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.96. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.97).

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,491.10). In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,491.10). Also, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($188,518.38). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,927 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,490. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

