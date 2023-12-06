Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 196,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

