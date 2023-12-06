Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $454.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

