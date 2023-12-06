StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

