StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
