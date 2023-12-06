StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

