StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.58 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

