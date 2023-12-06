StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.96. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.