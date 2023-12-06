StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

