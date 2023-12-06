StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,016,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 254,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after buying an additional 283,815 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 56,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

