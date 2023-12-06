StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %

STRM stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.