StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

WRK opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

