Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

NYSE DG opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.23. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

