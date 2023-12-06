TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Director Jason Wild Purchases 15,000 Shares

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,706.00.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Jason Wild purchased 12,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,913.60.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,367.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Jason Wild acquired 85,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,138.50.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,603.50.
TerrAscend Price Performance
TerrAscend Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- How to Invest in Energy
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.