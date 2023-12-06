The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AES. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

