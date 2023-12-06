The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

