The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,594 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

