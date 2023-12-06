The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

PG opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $345.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

