THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.58 billion.

NYSE THO opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

