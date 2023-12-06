Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,601. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Further Reading

