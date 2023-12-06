Toast (NYSE:TOST) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

