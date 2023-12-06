Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 232.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $230.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.