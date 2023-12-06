Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

