Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,883,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.