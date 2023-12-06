Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 22,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

