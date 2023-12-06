Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

UBER opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

