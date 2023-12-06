Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,814.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,671.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,581.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,517.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.