Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.50

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 4384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.