Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.50

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 4384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.65.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
