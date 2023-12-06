Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

